PUBG Mobile mid-range guide (November 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, gunfights can occur at various distances. In November 2023, battle performance at mid-range is essential to winning games. Regardless of whether you're a novice or a seasoned veteran, mastering mid-range engagements will give you a competitive advantage over your opponent in this battle royale game. Keep in mind that you must be incredibly committed and persistent to achieve this.

This article will provide three essential techniques to help you excel in mid-range engagements and secure more Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to win mid-range fights in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Loadout wisdom

Your choice of weapon is crucial since the mid-range game in PUBG Mobile requires adaptability. Choose an assault rifle in conjunction with a versatile secondary weapon. The M416 is the best assault rifle option, with a good balance of stability and damage. Pair it with the UMP45 or an AKM to be ready for close-range encounters as well.

Additionally, mid-range combat relies heavily on attachments. Equip your assault rifle with a compensator for less recoil and an angled foregrip for increased stability. Focus on a tactical stock and a longer mag for greater handling and sustained fire. Lastly, reticules like a holographic or red dot sight might help you acquire targets faster.

2) Positioning tactics

Positioning can be the difference between victory and defeat in mid-range confrontations. To achieve a tactical edge, prioritize cover and height. Determine elevation topography that provides a clear line of sight and reduces exposure. Use buildings, rocks, and trees for shelter, and make sure you have a quick escape path and a safe vehicle nearby if necessary.

3) Communication and coordination

Communication is essential in PUBG Mobile, especially in mid-range battles. Share information about enemy locations, prospective threats, and your moves with your squad. For effective communication, use voice chat or rapid chat commands to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Assign duties to your squad members for mid-range encounters. Have a sniper for dome smashing, an assault specialist for dishing out continuous damage, and a close-quarters expert for tight spaces, just in case one member of your team gets knocked down and the enemy decides to push. This duty separation guarantees efficient target engagement and maximizes your squad's efficiency in many scenarios.

With these principles in mind, you'll increase your chances of emerging victorious in the intense mid-range firefights that define the battlegrounds.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.