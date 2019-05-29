PUBG Mobile: Miramar vs Vikendi - Which map will provide you the best Battle Royale experience?

Vikendi: Dino Park

The fan-favorite super popular battle royale PUBG Mobile now has 4 different maps to offer. Every map is unique and the maps have their own fun.

PUBG Mobile has introduced dynamic weather and every map has its own weather system. In Erangel you will come across rain and thunder, on the other hand, Vikendi's snowfall can be really fun until the fog makes it all blurry for you.

I often come across this very common discussion - which map is the best? To me, every map is very unique and all of them will allow you to have a different experience. There's no comparison.

Erangel is the most vibrant map in terms of colors. The dynamic weather just makes it even better. If you love desert terrains, then nothing beats Miramar. Vikendi is a snow terrain, always covered in snow, and also the only map where you will find frozen lakes which you can walk or even drive on. Sanhok will introduce you to the ultimate greenery and valleys.

Recently I came across this debate which is a little different - it didn't ask which map is the best, instead, the topic was - which map is the most complete map in terms of experiencing the best of battle royale, and the options were Miramar and Vikendi.

Miramar and Vikendi are entirely different when you compare the terrains. The first one is deserted, the second one is covered with snow. But what about the gameplay differences?

Miramar is a kind of map that helps the snipers. The terrain is deserted and there is no grass to hide, and the map barely has any tree. Even the buildings seem to be more open than other maps. In Miramar, you're never really safe because someone somewhere is probably watching you under their 8X vision.

Vikendi offers a lot of different things. Unlike Miramar, Vikendi is good for both sniper rifles and assault rifles. Vikendi has enough close combat areas with congested buildings where you can only trust your Assault Rifle as players will be jumping roof to roof to get close to you.

At the same time, Vikendi offers you stretched snow terrain where you can snipe as much as you want. Even though the map is a snow terrain, it still offers you enough grassy areas and trees. Not only that but only in Vikendi you can cross the river just by walking. Yes, Frozen lakes.

Miramar is a great map for sniping but when it comes to selecting one map that I feel is most complete, it's always Vikendi.