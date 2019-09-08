PUBG Mobile: Mortal and Scout's war of words finally over

Ankit Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 08 Sep 2019, 00:05 IST

PUBG poster.

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game among the youth of our country. In addition to playing, people spend a lot of time watching their favourite players on YouTube. Soul Mortal and ScoutOP are two of the most famous PUBG Mobile players in India, not only as streamers but competitive E-Sports players.

The two have large fan bases. So, when the two got into a controversy just a few weeks back, a huge fan war started on the Internet. Things went from bad to worse. But, finally the two have managed to sort out their differences.

A story shared by Scout on his Instagram account.

What's the story?

Right after the biggest global PUBGM event, PMCO, Soul Mortal announced that he'd like to take some time off from competitive e-sports and focus on streaming. After PMCO, Scout also left clan IND. He had managed to qualify for the prelims of the same event along with teammates DaljitSK, Kratos and Trance. After leaving the clan, Scout immediately joined Soul Clan and replaced Soul Mortal in the main line-up of the clan that featured Owais, Ronak and Viper.

Things were going well for the team, but then Scout got himself into a controversial situation during his live stream. Scout got a lot of hate for a few things that he said regarding Mortal. Soul Mortal, however, asked his fans and other content creators to spread positivity and simply ignore hatred. Things, however, went from bad to worse.

Consequently, Scout left Soul clan after the controversy. He had started preparing for the ongoing PMIT along with the other three teammates. So, Ronak and Owais also left the clan to join Scout in pursuit of the trophy. Soul Viper, however, decided not to leave the clan and skipped the event.

The heart of the matter

The controversy involved two of the biggest names in the Indian PUBGM community. People from both the fan bases have been hoping for the controversy to end. Recent stories and posts from different professional players, including Scout and Mortal suggest that all is good between the two. Here is one of the many stories posted by Scout on his Instagram account.

Story from Scout's Instagram account.

What's next?

The two are currently focusing on the upcoming PMSC 2019, which is scheduled for 7th and 8th September. Mortal and Scout will play with their old line-ups, i.e. Soul and Ind respectively. All the teams will be accompanied by a Youtube content creator. Soul is accompanied by Rawknee, while Gareebo has chosen team Ind. After PMSC, Scout will shift his focus on to the PMIT while Mortal is currently planning to grow as a streamer.