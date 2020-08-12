PUBG Mobile name generator: How to create a unique name

PUBG Mobile features unique outfits, skins for parachutes, weapons, and vehicles that players can use to create their desired character-look. Outfits and skins give players a unique identity. However, one essential option that creates a unique identity for a player is their in-game name.

Gaming names go back a long way in the history of video games. Aliases define a player, and sometimes they say and mean more. PUBG Mobile has the option of changing player names by using name cards from the inventory.

Players can be creative about choosing their name and include symbols or experiment with words to form new and unique gaming names. In this article, we will see how to create some interesting names in PUBG Mobile.

Websites for creating names in PUBG Mobile

Name-generator.org.uk website

The internet offers websites that create unique names for gamers. PUBG Mobile players can also use these sites to create a striking name for themselves. Examples include Nickfinder.com, Name-generator.org.uk, and Mmoscoop.com. Most of these websites have features to take a name input from the user and modify it to generate cool names and words with unique symbols.

For Example: Name-generator.org.uk offers name generation for different purposes, one of which is gaming. After choosing the gaming option on the website, the site will ask users to enter details they would like to put or associate with their name. These features will help gamers choose the perfect IGN.

Applications for creating PUBG Mobile names

Name creator for pubg application (Image Credits:Google Play Store)

Apart from websites on the internet, some applications also help generate great names for PUBG Mobile gamers. One such app is “Name creator for pubg”, which is available for only Android devices. It is a brilliant app developed by MadLab Studio, and lets users enter the desired words, but offers special symbols and texts as options below which users may choose to enter.

Advertisement

It has 250+ different symbols to choose from and checks if PUBG Mobile supports a particular name. This app also generates names for other battle royale games like Free Fire. Here is a video illustrating usage of the application.

Unfortunately, iOS devices lack applications that can generate names for games like PUBG Mobile. However, NameMage is an app that does so for role-playing games, and some players may find these names great for PUBG Mobile too. Here is the link to the NameMage application.