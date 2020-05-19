PUBG Mobile new 14MB update: Features and notes

PUBG Mobile Update

After the release of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, a lot of players had been reporting about specific bugs and glitches that they had been facing. After taking into account their feedbacks, PUBG Corp has finally pushed out a minor update in the game which weighs around 14MB. The update recently arrived on the global servers and it concentrates on fixing several bugs and glitches.

Here is a look at the bugs and glitches that have been patched up in the latest PUBG Mobile update.

Bugs and Glitches fixed in PUBG Mobile's latest update

The first issue which has been resolved by the officials is the FPS drop. A lot of players had reported problems and informed the developers about the sudden FPS drop in the game. Due to this, a lot of players were experiencing lag-filled gameplay even on their high-end devices. After updating PUBG Mobile to the latest version, the players will get a smooth gaming experience with constant FPS.

On the issue, PUBG Mobile officials stated,

"We are aware that some players have been experiencing frame rate and gameplay performance issues since yesterday. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. A patch of approximately 14 MB has been published and will slowly be available to all regions," their statement read.

With the release of this small update, the playtime counter of the friend list section, which was running extremely slow, has been also addressed. As a result of this, the faulty counter which was showing the wrong in-match time has also been fixed.

PUBG Mobile officials have claimed that the patch update has been rolled out for all the regions. The PUBG Mobile players can download the latest 14MB update from the in-game popup, which will appear on the screen once the game boots up.

If the users haven't received the update yet, then he/she is urged to wait for a while, considering it will gradually be made available to all regions.