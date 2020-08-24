PUBG Mobile New Era 1.0: Character improvements, upgraded graphics, new lobby, UI and more

On 21st August, PUBG Mobile shared a post on its social media handles that, in a way, invited all players to the announcement of the New Era of the game on 24th August at 7 PM IST (+5:30 hrs GMT). The developers did not provide any further details about the event.

Soon after the posts where shared, there was a lot of buzz among the users. The change of the title's icon on Google Play Store further intensified speculation about the Erangel 2.0 map.

The wait is finally over, as the announcement has now been made. PUBG Mobile version 1.0 will be released very soon, and will bring a completely fresh and unique experience.

PUBG Mobile version 1.0 to release very soon

The announcement stated:

"We bring to our players the latest and greatest experience, Beyond A.C.E.! Today, we are excited to announce to everyone that PUBG Mobile will soon release version 1.0. In this version, we have implemented many upgrades such as: New Tech, New UX and new gameplay for the New Era."

Character improvements in PUBG Mobile

Several improvements in the players’ characters, including enhancements in the environments and lobby light, will be added to the game.

Updated in-game graphics and environments

The new version of the game will bring in refined in-game graphics, including more exquisite details and scope interaction. The lighting system and shadders have also been revamped to bring the game closer to the real world.

Even the most fundamental aspects, like parachuting, have been polished and improved to provide an even more engaging battle royale experience.

New layout and UI

A clean and interactive user interface will be introduced in PUBG Mobile. Players will have an option to customise their own layout. The in-game functions have also been divided into pages for quick and simple navigation.

The developers further built up the suspense related to the new version of the game:

"A long-awaited surprise is soon to come! But for now, we’ll just leave it as a mystery, and invite everyone to log in on 8th September."