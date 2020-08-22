PUBG Mobile New Era: Erangel 2.0 and all the speculation so far

Yesterday, i.e., 21st August, PUBG Mobile shared a post on their social media handles which invited players to join the announcement of the New Era on 24th August at 7 PM IST (+5:30 hrs GMT).

The post stated:

"PUBG Mobile New Era will go live on 24th August 13:30 (UTC+0). We request the honor of your presence. Let’s witness the arrival of the new era. Don’t miss out!"

However, the developers did not mention what the announcement was all about. This has left a lot of players puzzled, yet buzzing.

New Era in PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 and all the speculation so far

Erangel 2.0 is one of the most-anticipated maps, and has created a lot of buzz, which increased after it got added to the 1.0 beta version.

Apart from teasing a "New Era for PUBG Mobile" on their social media handles, the game's officials have also changed the icon of the game on Google Play Store.

Updated Google Play icon of PUBG Mobile

As you can see above, the icon reads '1.0: New Era'. The words New Era could be about the Erangel 2.0 map. Also, the 1.0 could stand for the '1.0' version of the game, which is in the beta stage.

Live stream below:

It is quite evident from the thumbnail that it is the picture of the Erangel map.

These hints dropped by the developers have further led to a lot of speculation around Erangel 2.0. Many players and YouTubers are speculating that the announcement could be about this 2.0 version, which was added to the recent 1.0 beta version.

Also, some users are speculating that the announcement could be for the arrival of the '1.0' version of PUBG Mobile. This means that it could bring in features from the beta version, like the smoother and fresh interface.

Lobby and changed UI in PUBG Mobile's 1.0 beta

Another section is guessing that the communication could provide further details on the new 90 FPS option, currently exclusive to OnePlus devices.

These are only speculations, however, and it will be fascinating to see how things unfold on 24th August.