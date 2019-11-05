PUBG Mobile: New female character Sara to be launched in the upcoming patch

Sara, the new female character in PUBG Mobile might roll out with the 0.15.5 update (Image: GaMe LoVeRS, YouTube)

We had earlier reported that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is expected to take a new female voice system called Sara live in an upcoming update. Information leaked by data miners on social media now suggests that Sara is not just a voice system but a new female character, just like Victor.

The leaks have been sourced from the Chinese and beta versions of the game. A leak by Infinity Gaming also suggests that the new female character is based on a Chinese movie that will hit the screens in February next year.

What will the unique characteristics of Sara be?

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp's PUBG Mobile had introduced their first character Victor into the game in the last week of August. Just like how Victor is a sub-machine gun geek, the new female character Sara will have special qualities and characteristics as well.

PUBG Mobile's new female character Sara's hairstyles (Image: Creative Pavan Live, YouTube)

According to an in-game definition from the Chinese version of the game, Sara will possess unique expertise with regards to vehicles in the game. Leaks also suggest that Sara will be having a host of costume bundles and hairstyles.

PUBG Mobile's new female character Sara's costumes (Image: Creative Pavan Live, YouTube)

"Sara is a vehicle expert who loves automobiles and going for rides. She excels at reinforcing vehicles so that they take less damage when she drives or is riding in a vehicle" the in-game description of the new female character read.

PUBG Mobile's new female character Sara's description (Image: Mr Ghost Gaming, YouTube)

What new emotes and voice commands will Sara bring along?

As reported earlier, Sara's voice commands will be extremely quirky and will have a fresh female voice aside from the default one in PUBG Mobile. A few of the wackiest commands include "Hey girl, wanna get a drink before we go?", "I work so hard, I can eat lobster every day!" and "You're as important to me as an engine in a car."

As of now, we know of five emotes that Sara will bring along apart from the MVP showcase. The new female character will be coming with a namaste emote, a stretch emote, a facepalm emote, a shoot flaunt emote and a dance emote.

How much will Sara cost and when will she be released?

PUBG Mobile's new female character Sara's MPV Showcase

According to leaks put out on YouTube by Infinity gaming, Sara costs 2000 UC. Given that Victor, the first character in PUBG Mobile was rolled out for free, it could be speculated that this new female character will also be available for free when released across the globe.

The character's emotes, commands, costumes, etc will most probably be purchasable using the character shards that players collect within the game. Sara is most likely to roll out in PUBG Mobile's 0.15.5 patch update.

