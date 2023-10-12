PUBG Mobile New Gilt and Boxerbolt sets explored

Tencent Games has brought back the Flash-Striking New Gilt set in PUBG Mobile. It was announced at the end of September and promised a Boxerbolt Ultimate set. Moreover, its trailer was released a few weeks ago and teased an astounding Boxerbolt character with lightning speed, moving through a mass of enemies and eliminating them. The trailer also offered a glimpse of the Violet Volt Kar98K skin.

The New Gilt set, and by extension, the Boxerbolt Ultimate set, has finally arrived in the game and will be available until October 26, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+0). True to expectations, it offered various mythic items that will certainly accentuate your inventory.

PUBG Mobile offers Boxerbolt Ultimate set and various other mythic items

PUBG Mobile official post on X/Twitter (Image via Tencent Games|X/Twitter)

The New Gilt set has brought several mythic items to PUBG Mobile, most of which are themed around the Boxerbolt character and his lightning bolt speed. For starters, it offers the Boxerbolt Ultimate set, which contains the Boxerbolt outfit, emote, and shoes.

The New Gilt set also features skins for various in-game items such as a hoverboard, backpack, grenade, scopes, other attachments, and others. The new upgradable Violet Volt skin for the Kar98K Sniper Rifle is one of the highlights. Killing an enemy with this version of the weapon will leave a special loot crate at the spot of the eliminated enemy.

A finisher with this weapon will also cause an elimination special effect and broadcast. Furthermore, when you land your shots on an enemy with the upgraded SR, it’ll produce a special on-hit effect.

How to obtain the Boxerbolt Ultimate set and other commodities in PUBG Mobile's New Gilt Set

BoxerBolt Ultimate set (Image via Tencent Games)

You must spend in-game UCs (Unknown Cash) to open a crate that will randomly reward you with a New Gilt set item.

A single draw will cost you 60 UCs. However, your first draw of the day will have a discounted price and will cost you 10 UCs. Additionally, you can make 10 draws at once, which will cost 540 UCs. Note that these prices aren’t fixed and often fluctuate.

Besides this method, you can also purchase these mythic items by redeeming them with the Flash Gems that are offered at the crate openings.

How to upgrade the Violet Volt Kar98K

To upgrade your Violet Volt Kar98K, you’ll need a certain number of in-game Paint and Material, which differs at every stage of the level-up.

You'll be rewarded with different in-game commodities as you level up your Violet Volt Kar98K.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those in the country are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.

To learn more about the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, check out the game’s page on Sportskeeda.