PUBG Mobile new gilt set: Foxy Flare, Decisive Day skin, and more

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new Esports Fantasy event, offering numerous in-game mythic and legendary items. Announced on November 26, 2023, via the game's social media platforms, the trailer revealed the stylish collectibles, including the gilt, aka ultimate Foxy Flare set, Decisive Day AKM skin, and more exclusives. The event went live on November 27 and will remain active until December 21, 2023 (UTC+0).

Those willing to spend their Unknown Cash (UCs) for in-game collectibles should definitely consider buying the event's offerings, as they aren't something to miss out on.

PUBG Mobile's Esports Fantasy event collectibles

The Esports Fantasy event offers many mythic items, including the Foxy Flare Hoverboard, Backpack, emote as well as the legendary Decisive Day AKM skin. For those unaware, legendary items are the in-game exclusives that are comparatively rarer than mythic variants. Moreover, the former is often regarded as more aesthetic than the latter.

Besides all this, the event features the ultimate Foxy Flare set, which entails a lobby-exclusive emote and its headgear. Here's the list of other collectibles offered in the event:

Enchantress set and hat.

Enchantress-themed plane and buggy skin.

An old gilt set named Spectral Swan set, headgear, and emote.

Electro Gems.

Half Gems.

Development materials.

Paints.

How to obtain exclusive items in PUBG Mobile's Esports Fantasy event?

To acquire the abovementioned exclusive items, you must perform crate openings by spending UCs, which will randomly select one of the crate's items as your reward.

The first spin of the day is priced at 10 UCs, with the remaining set at 60. Furthermore, the pack of 10 spins costs 540 UCs. Note that these rates can vary depending on your region or country.

If you can't win any exclusive items, you can purchase them via the PUBG Mobile event's "Gem Exchange" section. Below are the prices of these collectibles:

Foxy Flare Set: Six Electro Gems.

Foxy Flare Headgear: Two Electro Gems.

Foxy Flare Hoverboard: Two Electro Gems.

Foxy Flare Backpack: Two Electro Gems.

Foxy Flare Emote: One Electro Gem.

Decisive Day upgradable AKM skin: Three Electro Gems.

How to upgrade the Decisive Day AKM skin?

Upgrading the PUBG Mobile Decisive Day AKM skin requires a certain amount of in-game Paint and Development Material. Also, this amount increases as you level up the firearm.

Each level of the upgrade will produce a unique attribute of the gun skin, and these are:

Level 1: Basic appearance.

Level 2: Elimination special effect.

Level 3: Enhanced appearance.

Level 4: Elimination broadcast.

Level 5: On-hit effect.

Level 6: Final appearance.

Level 7: Unique enemy loot crate.

Level 8: Glorious moment.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers living in the region are advised to avoid playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive and legal variant, BGMI.