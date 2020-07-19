The Season 14 of PUBG Mobile has just begun, and has brought with itself several new skins, costumes, and emotes. Like always, the Season was preceded by an update.

The much-awaited 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile was rolled out officially on 7th July 2020. The new update introduced a new 'Livik' map into PUBG Mobile, taking the total number of maps in the game to 5. Along with the new map, several other features were added to the game.

PUBG Mobile new map Livik APK download link

The players can download the APK and OBB files from the links given below:

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The players need to follow the steps given below to install and play the game.

Step 1: Download the APK file as well as the OBB file from the links provided above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option to install the APK file.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it as of now.

Step 4: Post the installation of the APK file, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (if there is no such folder, create a new folder with the name 'com.tencent.ig')

Step 5: After the files are copied, launch the game and experience the all-new Livik map.

Livik Map in PUBG Mobile

Livik is the smallest map in the game. It features only 52 players, and hence each match takes only 15 minutes. The map also features an exclusive vehicle- 'Monster Truck.' Livik also ha two exclusive guns- P90 and MK12.

In the official patch notes of the update, it is stated that the map is still in beta testing and will be improvised in further updates.

