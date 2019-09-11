PUBG Mobile: New Payload Mode in upcoming 0.15.0 update officially confirmed

Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile will get its 0.15.0 update on the 13th of September. The exciting thing about this update is that it will come with a new arcade mode called 'Payload'. Moreover, it is coming with RP Season 9 with a lot of new outfits and skins. Although earlier it was said that the next update will be 0.14.5 to be released on 12th September, now the company officially announced about 0.15.0 update releasing on 13th September.

New Arcade Mode: Payload

Today PUBG Mobile confirmed on their official Twitter page about the new arcade mode called Payload Mode, releasing on the upcoming update. This mode will bring massive weapons and Helicopters to the game.

After observing the official poster of this mode, players can observe that this mode will have rocket launcher weapons also. Although no information has been released about this weapon officially, we can assume that this weapon looks like RPG-7 launcher previously available in Darkest Night Mode.

Also, it can be observed that this weapon may have enemy locking ability and pre-installed 4x Scope similar to VSS gun. Tencent Games always test their new features in their Chinese version first before releasing them globally and the same happened this time. This mode was already available in the Chinese version of this game, although some features may vary from the global version of this game.

Here's their official Twitter post:

Here's an early preview of one of the things we've got coming in Update 0.15.0. If you like making things go boom, you'll love the new Payload Mode! This new Arcade Mode is an absolute blast! pic.twitter.com/jfkRzf72s1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 11, 2019

Royale Pass Season 9 arriving on 13th September

Some players may be unaware of this, but Royal Pass season has ended today and PUBG Mobile officially confirmed the release date of RP Season 9 on their official Twitter page. The RP Season 9 will begin on 13th September. This RP Season 9 will bring new Backpack Skins, Helmet Skins, and a Kar98 Skin also. There will be some bug fixes also.

Note: It is expected that the game will be taken down for maintenance on 13th September after which Season 9 will be released.

