PUBG Mobile, the most famous battle royale game available for Android and iOS platforms, offers a vast variety of gameplay modes and maps. The game has a plethora of features and maps that can keep you hooked for hours. PUBG Mobile has more than 10 million active players.

Among all of the available modes in PUBG Mobile, Team Deathmatch Mode (TDM) is probably the most beloved one by the players after Classic Matchmaking. To dominate TDM matches, some players always seek for tips and tricks to enhance their skills in the game.

In the most recent 0.19.0 update, a YouTuber named 'Sunil Gamer' has found a secret trick using which you can go outside of the TDM Warehouse map. The method allows you to explore the stuff outside of the Warehouse map boundaries and also gives you an added advantage to annihilate your enemies.

PUBG Mobile trick to go outside of the TDM Warehouse Map

Here are the steps that you need to follow to go outside of the Warehouse Map. Before trying it in a Public match, we advise you to first practice it in a TDM custom room.

TDM location

Step 1: Go to this particular location with your teammate on the map.

Step 2: Climb on the box and ask your friend to stand behind you on the ground.

Step 3: Press the jump button multiple times, and at the same time, ask your teammate to step on the same box.

Step 4: After a few tries, it will boost you a little bit high on the map through which you can jump across the wall.

See the GIF embedded below for a better idea

https://media.giphy.com/media/VGhNqamwPyVVRfwZI5/giphy.gif

Also check out the YouTube video:

