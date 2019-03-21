PUBG Mobile New Update: First impression Season 6 Royale Pass, Dynamic Weather and more

Pubg Mobile Season 6

A new update 0.11.5 for PUBG Mobile was released on Thursday, 21st March and you can now enjoy a bunch of stuff including new add-ons for the upcoming season. The update is just 247MB in size and includes new weapons, royale pass avatars, and game modes for Season 6.

Pubg Mobile 1st Aniversary

Pubg Mobile New Update Season 6 will include two subscriptions plans in April that are Prime and Prime Plus. Both plans include RP points, daily discounts 80 percent on crates and free UC.

Dynamic Weather in Erangel and Miramar

Pubg Mobile Dynamic Weather- Erangel

Finally, We got much awaited Dynamic Weather in Erangel. We also got Dynamic Weather in Miramar which is not my favourite map or that I play it frequently. Earlier it was in Sanhok and Vekendi and the weather change makes the game more intense. In Erangel the weather map is quite rare for now.

Pubg Mobile Dynamic Weather- Miramar

Pubg Mobile New Update: Tukshai

Pubg Mobile Sanhok- Tukshai

The vehicle Tushai is not as good as other cars, but its a hell lot of fun when you ride with your friends. It is just like the three seater motorbike available in Erangel but a lot better than that. Unfortunately, there is no more Dacia, Jeep, and the Mini Bus. Hence it was quite disappointing for me not to have Dacia in Sanhok.

Pubg Mobile New Update: New Weapon G36C Rifle

Snow Map Vekindi receives new weapon G36C Assualt Rifle in price for what?. Yes, the devs have removed ScarL from Vekendi. I will compare some points between ScarL and G36C. When comparing the recoil with ScarL we find a very similar performance. The recoil is pretty much the same.

G36C and SCARL Recoil Patterns

When added angled grip plus compensator the results were also almost the same pattern. Configuring the vertical grip and compensator again the recoil handle the same keeping in mind the recoil pattern might never be identical due to randomization in game. At the end using the light grip and compensator, both were the same. Thus if we compare all the patterns it becomes super obvious that the G36C is actually a ScarL in disguise. I will do a full comparision between these two guns so stay tuned!

Pubg Mobile New Update: Season 6 Royale Pass

Players can now able to view RP rankings of your friends and the entire region directly from the royale pass page. Elite Pass Plus purchase does have now additional rewards besides gaining 25 ranks instantly. Weekly challenges now award more points which is quite good. You can now collect point rewards by just one tap.

Here are some season 6 outfits you can get if you purchase the royale pass.

Lucky Rabbit Set

Neon Punk Sweats

Tycoon Set

Retro Anniversary Set

There is much other stuff that might get in this season, like Soaring Eagle- Pan, The Skulls- GROZA, Soaring Eagle- QBZ, Brilliant Anniversary Helmet, etc.

Final Words: Pubg Mobile Season 6

Pubg Mobile Season 6 Royale Pass Outfit

The devs might have something to do with replacing G36C with ScarL. As of now, G36C is only for Vekindi map but I feel like the devs going to completely remove the poor ScarL from the game replacing G36C in all the maps just for a change as both weapons as both are identical in performance. Talking about the Royale Pass I did not feel better than what we got in Royale Pass 2 and 3 because of the emotes and the outfits.

