PUBG Mobile News: 3 Talking Points after beta v0.11.5 arrives

Image courtesy: .xda-developers website

PUBG Mobile has been trending as one of the top mobile games since its launch in early February of 2018. The game has kept its users involved by rolling out interesting updates and perks. PUBG Corporation recently rolled out the game’s beta v0.11.5 update which brought forward some interesting changes to overly played maps, introduced a new weapon, a new vehicle and made some minor gameplay changes to the zombie mode and game itself. However, the real question is how will these changes affect the game?

New Weapon G36C:

The G36C was a long-awaited weapon in the game. After its arrival in the PC version, the mobile players were stoked about using the weapon on their smartphones. The G36C is an assault rifle (AR) which uses 5.56mm bullets, makes sense because it has replaced the famous and reliable SCAR-L with similar bullet type.

The Vikendi exclusive weapon has the same magazine capacity and hit damage as its brother SCAR, but has slightly less body damage throughout all levels of armor when compared. The gun comes with lower and upper rail attachments similar to other rifles. However, the attachment of stock and a half grip is not available. It will be really interesting to see the new uses of this weapon in the game.

Dynamic weather:

﻿This is one of the best new features PUBG could bring for its mobile players. The feature was there on the PC version of the game but to make it available to their mobile audience was really amazing on the developers' behalf. Vastly popular maps Erangle and Miramar have received a changing weather feature.

Players will usually get normal and sunny conditions but occasionally they might queue into a dynamic weather scenario. Rainy, overcast and foggy conditions will prevail during the game. The changing weather conditions will allow players to chock with different strategies. For example, players might creep in behind utilizing the sound of rain to catch other players off guard. Fog will useful for hiding and campers in game.

Damage outside playzone increased:

Although buffing the damage taken outside playzone at night time is a minor change, it will definitely discourage players to play night and day matches. The idea of night and day games was not particularly liked by PUBG players and this will put the cherry on the cake for making it worse. Expect more players to leave their matches at spawn island before the beginning of the game.

Apart from these major changes, developers have introduced a new three wheeler vehicle named Tukshai which is a Sanhok exclusive. The vehicle which looks like an “Auto rickshaw” has replaced Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus but is comparatively slower and can carry three people.

Zombie mode has also received changes which will not have a massive impact on the gameplay but is something to keep note of during playing.

