PUBG Mobile News: New advertisement video for Team Deathmatch Mode mocks PC gamers

Most people within the gaming community downplay mobile games and brand mobile eSports as absurd. It doesn't matter what your opinion is on the same, it is a fact that mobile gaming is more convenient. Games can be accessed and played anytime, anywhere on the mobile platform.

PUBG Mobile released a hilarious video mocking PC gamers about the same. In the video, we can see a player who is having struggles gaming on the go. He carries his keyboard and monitor trying to game on the metro, the café, and other places. As you probably have already guessed, he wasn't able to game on his PC in these places as you can’t set up a desktop everywhere you go.

From his PC catching fire to people getting exasperated with him as he struggles to game, the video is really funny. His problems are penultimately solved when a PUBG Mobile player, completely dressed up in the original clothing of the game (the one we see in the game icon and main loading screen), hands him a mobile. And then, of course, it's all smiles as he games on his handheld device.

The video was an advertisement for the Team Deathmatch mode (TDM) as it features short games where you do not have to worry about your rank. It is an ideal mode for gaming on the go as you can dive into some quick action whenever you want. Completing a classic match requires more than 20 mins which make TDM the better option for a quick session of gaming.

The video ends with, “there is a better choice”, which obviously calls out mobile as being the better platform for gaming. Have a look at the video here. Have a look at the video below:

One of the best elements of PUBG MOBILE is you aren't tied to your keyboard anymore. You can play PUBG MOBILE anytime, anywhere. Take our new 4v4 TDM mode on the go, and play where YOU want! pic.twitter.com/sqmEWKflsn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2019

In India, the mobile version of the battle royale game is the most famous eSports platform. Several PUBG Mobile tournaments with huge prize pools are held round the year in the country. These tournaments easily surpass PC eSports tournaments in India in terms of viewership as well.