×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile News: New advertisement video for Team Deathmatch Mode mocks PC gamers

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    10 Jul 2019, 11:35 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

Most people within the gaming community downplay mobile games and brand mobile eSports as absurd. It doesn't matter what your opinion is on the same, it is a fact that mobile gaming is more convenient. Games can be accessed and played anytime, anywhere on the mobile platform.

PUBG Mobile released a hilarious video mocking PC gamers about the same. In the video, we can see a player who is having struggles gaming on the go. He carries his keyboard and monitor trying to game on the metro, the café, and other places. As you probably have already guessed, he wasn't able to game on his PC in these places as you can’t set up a desktop everywhere you go.

From his PC catching fire to people getting exasperated with him as he struggles to game, the video is really funny. His problems are penultimately solved when a PUBG Mobile player, completely dressed up in the original clothing of the game (the one we see in the game icon and main loading screen), hands him a mobile. And then, of course, it's all smiles as he games on his handheld device.

The video was an advertisement for the Team Deathmatch mode (TDM) as it features short games where you do not have to worry about your rank. It is an ideal mode for gaming on the go as you can dive into some quick action whenever you want. Completing a classic match requires more than 20 mins which make TDM the better option for a quick session of gaming.

The video ends with, “there is a better choice”, which obviously calls out mobile as being the better platform for gaming. Have a look at the video here. Have a look at the video below:

In India, the mobile version of the battle royale game is the most famous eSports platform. Several PUBG Mobile tournaments with huge prize pools are held round the year in the country. These tournaments easily surpass PC eSports tournaments in India in terms of viewership as well.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
PUBG Tips & Tricks: How to Win in DeathMatch Mode in PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG: What is the New DeathMatch Mode in PUBG Mobile? Rules of the New Mode Explained
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode In PUBG Update 0.13.0
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: How to Get New skin for AKM in PUBG Mobile? A Glance at the New Map for the Deathmatch mode
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: System Requirements to Stream PUBG Mobile Emulator Seamlessly - Best Budget PC 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 Release Date Revealed, New Update Includes Survive Till Dawn 2.0, Spectator Mode and more 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: How To Download PUBG Mobile Lite APK?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile New Season 5 Recap Video Features Highlights of Season 5
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about Team Deathmatch
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Hardcore Mode: New Level of Difficulty Introduced in the Game  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us