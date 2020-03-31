PUBG Mobile news: Team Illuminate win PMPL Thailand, advance to PMWL

Team Illuminate produced an impeccable performance on the final day.

Meanwhile, Golden Cats and Kings of Gamers Club advance to the PMPL South East Asia finals.

Team Illuminate (image via PUBG Mobile Thailand)

The PMPL Thailand finals have been completed, and the results are out. Illuminate The Murder have emerged as the winners, defeating the likes of MiTH, RRQ and FaZe.

Golden Cats finished second, followed by Kings Of Gamers Club on third.

The Thailand finals saw every team go through ups and downs. PW88 started the day strong and led the leaderboard, but the following day saw the rise of the Golden Cats. Then on the final day Team Illuminate took two chicken dinners along with 35 kills to grab their ticket to PMWL.

Despite having a good start with 39 kills on the first day, team PW88 fell short by one spot, finishing at the fourth position.

Martin from Illuminate was selected as the MVP of the tournament for his 26 kills. He was awarded 30,000 BHT ($922) for his efforts.

Teams RRQ, FaZe and MiTH, which dominated the league stages, didn't have great results in the finals as they finished at 12th, 13th and 16th positions respectively. That said, RRQ will be playing the SEA finals as the winners of the 2019 Fall Split season.

Below are the standings of the finals:

#1 Illuminate The Murder

#2 Golden Cats

Advertisement

#3 Kings Of Gamers Club

#4 Power888 Esports

#5 Armory Gaming

#6 Sharper Esports

#7 Team Secret TH

#8 Purple Mood Esports

#9 Pyramid Esports

#10 Daytrade Gaming

#11 QC.20 Something

#12 RRQ Athena

#13 FaZe Clan

#14 Suphanburi Esports

#15 Lynx TH

#16 MiTH

Team Illuminate have thus become the third team to qualify for the PMWL of the Eastern division (which includes regions SouthAsia and SouthEast Asia) - after NoChance and FreeStyle from the wildcard region and Pakistan respectively. Further teams will be added to the league after the conclusion of the regional Pro Leagues.

Though Illuminate have a spot at PMWL, they will still compete in the PMPL SouthEast Asia Finals for the pool prize of 150,443 USD. The SEA Finals have been scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 April, but they are likely to be delayed as the league stages of numerous regions have been postponed following the COVID9 situation.

The final of the PMPL Indonesia region will take place from 3-5 April.