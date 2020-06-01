PUBG Mobile 2020 Highly Compressed OBB: Download Link

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become a sensation for mobile players and a lot of players have begun playing the game professionally. Ranging from various maps to modes, there's a lot to discover in the game. PUBG Mobile has millions of active players and recently the game has surpassed 500 million downloads on the Google Playstore.

As we know, PUBG Mobile is battle royale and open-world game. The download size of the game is over 1.7 GB. As a result, players who have a limited data plan, face difficulties to download the game after each update.

Thus we have come up with a solution by which players would be able to download a highly compressed file of PUBG Mobile. The files are compressed to a size of 49 MB which would save precious data for players who do not have an unlimited data plan.

Here are the steps to download the highly compressed file of PUBG Mobile OBB 2020.

How to download the highly compressed 2020 PUBG Mobile OBB file ?

Open the above link and download the PUBG Mobile file whose size is around 49 MB. Install 7Zip or any other rar extractor from the Google Playstore. Extract the downloaded files to your phone and install the PUBG Mobile apk. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the download size of the said file is around 49 MB. However, it's important to note that the game would occupy around 2 GB of storage space after extracting and installing the highly compressed OBB file.

Therefore, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game.

If you have any doubts in this regard, feel free to post the same in the comments section. We would be glad to assist you as soon as possible.