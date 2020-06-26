PUBG Mobile: List of all official redeem codes released in 2020

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are released during events throughout the year.

These codes let players get their hands on exclusive items like skins and cosmetics.

All PUBG Mobile redeem codes in 2020

Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile are an excellent way to get exclusive skins, cosmetics and other items for free, as players crave such items. These codes are usually released during an event; however claiming or using these redeem codes is difficult, in the sense that they have a limit on the number of redemptions.

Let's take a look at the list of codes released so far, and how to redeem them, in PUBG Mobile this year.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in 2020

Specific Redeem Codes

TIFZBIZACZG - Get a legendary outfit

BBKRZBZBF9 - One cannon popularity

JJCZCDZ9U - Get a free AKM skin

NEHZBZ9VX - Get free BP coins

NEIZBZKND - Get a free crate

S78FTU2XJ - Get a new skin for the M16A4 gun

PGHZDBTFZ95U - Get an M416 skin (only for the first 5000 players)

KARZBZYTR - Get a free skin for the KAR98 sniper gun

SD14G84FCC - Get a new AKM glacier skin

PGHZDBTFZ95UBBB - Get a M416 skin

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden pan redeem code

UKUZBZGWF - Get free fireworks

R89FPLM9S - Get a free campanion

TIFZBHZK4A - Get a new legendary outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ - Get a new legendary outfit

5FG10D33 - Get a new legendary outfit

GPHZDBTFZM24U - Get a UMP9 gun skin

PGHZDBTFZM24U - UMP 45 skin

Miscellaneous Codes in PUBG Mobile

TPFZBZEVW

D70FYU5N0

BBVNZBZ4M9

QEJZLCIZ5M4

A70DZMIL

BOBTHE70BUL

UKUZBZGWFR

PGHZDBTFZK4A

TIFZQZANGC

TIFZBHZK4A

TIFZBJZWMN

OENZBZGTN

UKUZBZGWF

RAAZBZJGS

5FG10D33

TQIZBz76F

How to use these redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?

Redemption center (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

It is quite easy to use these redeem codes, so follow the steps given below:.

Step 1: Visit the redemption center on the official PUBG Mobile website. You can also click the link given below to do so.

Link: https://www.pubgmobile.com/act/a20180515iggamepc/

Step 2: Enter the Character ID, redeem code and verification code.

Step 3: Click on the redeem button. If the redemption procedure is successful, then it will be sent to the player in the game, which they can collect through the mailbox.

If the player receives an error ‘invalid redemption code or character ID’ message, or the code has reached the user limit, it merely means that the code has expired or is exhausted.