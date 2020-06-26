PUBG Mobile: List of all official redeem codes released in 2020
- PUBG Mobile redeem codes are released during events throughout the year.
- These codes let players get their hands on exclusive items like skins and cosmetics.
Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile are an excellent way to get exclusive skins, cosmetics and other items for free, as players crave such items. These codes are usually released during an event; however claiming or using these redeem codes is difficult, in the sense that they have a limit on the number of redemptions.
Let's take a look at the list of codes released so far, and how to redeem them, in PUBG Mobile this year.
PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in 2020
Specific Redeem Codes
TIFZBIZACZG - Get a legendary outfit
BBKRZBZBF9 - One cannon popularity
JJCZCDZ9U - Get a free AKM skin
NEHZBZ9VX - Get free BP coins
NEIZBZKND - Get a free crate
S78FTU2XJ - Get a new skin for the M16A4 gun
PGHZDBTFZ95U - Get an M416 skin (only for the first 5000 players)
KARZBZYTR - Get a free skin for the KAR98 sniper gun
SD14G84FCC - Get a new AKM glacier skin
PGHZDBTFZ95UBBB - Get a M416 skin
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden pan redeem code
UKUZBZGWF - Get free fireworks
R89FPLM9S - Get a free campanion
TIFZBHZK4A - Get a new legendary outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ - Get a new legendary outfit
5FG10D33 - Get a new legendary outfit
GPHZDBTFZM24U - Get a UMP9 gun skin
PGHZDBTFZM24U - UMP 45 skin
Miscellaneous Codes in PUBG Mobile
TPFZBZEVW
D70FYU5N0
BBVNZBZ4M9
QEJZLCIZ5M4
A70DZMIL
BOBTHE70BUL
UKUZBZGWFR
PGHZDBTFZK4A
TIFZQZANGC
TIFZBHZK4A
TIFZBJZWMN
OENZBZGTN
UKUZBZGWF
RAAZBZJGS
5FG10D33
TQIZBz76F
How to use these redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?
It is quite easy to use these redeem codes, so follow the steps given below:.
Step 1: Visit the redemption center on the official PUBG Mobile website. You can also click the link given below to do so.
Link: https://www.pubgmobile.com/act/a20180515iggamepc/
Step 2: Enter the Character ID, redeem code and verification code.
Step 3: Click on the redeem button. If the redemption procedure is successful, then it will be sent to the player in the game, which they can collect through the mailbox.
If the player receives an error 'invalid redemption code or character ID' message, or the code has reached the user limit, it merely means that the code has expired or is exhausted.