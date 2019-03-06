PUBG Mobile Smartphone Giveaway Contest: How to Register to Win a Smartphone; Everything you need to know about the contest

OPPO SMARTPHONE GIVEAWAY

Anyone here who believes in luck? Well many of us do and so does PUBG Mobile. According to me, for PUBG, hunting is not the only talent one should have to get amazing prizes. The team also believes in "luck". Well jokes apart, the "Santa" who appears more than once in a year, has some fabulous gifts for 25 PUBG Mobile players.

Who doesn't want a smartphone with fabulous specs and that too as a giveaway prize?

Well, I guess each of us is fond of such contests and giveaways and PUBG again has this new attractive surprise to increase its fan base. PUBG Mobile and OPPO have done a remarkable partnership and it seems to be going quite well. The winners of the contest will walk away with a stylish OPPO F9 smartphone.

After the recent success of the PUBG Mobile India series 2019, PUBG is using the same contest banner for the giveaway and hence will be giving us 4 champions by hunting and the other 25 by luck.

The contest was launched yesterday i.e. on 5th March, and it is open for everyone. But only 25 lucky PUBG players/fans will be entitled to receive this amazingly built phone.

Well that's not quite a huge number for a fan base of millions but we believe, PUBG never lets anyone down, it must have something for everyone.

HOW TO GET YOURSELF REGISTERED?

The registration doesn't need much of your efforts. Just subscribe, follow and like their social pages. This will register and also keep you notified about further updates. There are 3 ways to enter the giveaway, that is by YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM, and TWITTER.

Not registered yet? Go to the link: http://bit.ly/OPPOSmartphonegiveaway

WELL, HURRY !!! THE CONTEST ENDS IN 5 DAYS AND COUNTDOWN HAS ALREADY BEGUN.

