×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Smartphone Giveaway Contest: How to Register to Win a Smartphone; Everything you need to know about the contest

Anjan Mazumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
178   //    06 Mar 2019, 17:10 IST

OPPO SMARTPHONE GIVEAWAY
OPPO SMARTPHONE GIVEAWAY

Anyone here who believes in luck? Well many of us do and so does PUBG Mobile. According to me, for PUBG, hunting is not the only talent one should have to get amazing prizes. The team also believes in "luck". Well jokes apart, the "Santa" who appears more than once in a year, has some fabulous gifts for 25 PUBG Mobile players.

Who doesn't want a smartphone with fabulous specs and that too as a giveaway prize?

Well, I guess each of us is fond of such contests and giveaways and PUBG again has this new attractive surprise to increase its fan base. PUBG Mobile and OPPO have done a remarkable partnership and it seems to be going quite well. The winners of the contest will walk away with a stylish OPPO F9 smartphone.

After the recent success of the PUBG Mobile India series 2019, PUBG is using the same contest banner for the giveaway and hence will be giving us 4 champions by hunting and the other 25 by luck.

The contest was launched yesterday i.e. on 5th March, and it is open for everyone. But only 25 lucky PUBG players/fans will be entitled to receive this amazingly built phone.

Well that's not quite a huge number for a fan base of millions but we believe, PUBG never lets anyone down, it must have something for everyone.

HOW TO GET YOURSELF REGISTERED?

The registration doesn't need much of your efforts. Just subscribe, follow and like their social pages. This will register and also keep you notified about further updates. There are 3 ways to enter the giveaway, that is by YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM, and TWITTER.

Not registered yet? Go to the link: http://bit.ly/OPPOSmartphonegiveaway

WELL, HURRY !!! THE CONTEST ENDS IN 5 DAYS AND COUNTDOWN HAS ALREADY BEGUN.

Advertisement

For the latest Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Read more:

PUBG Guide: How to Get More Kills in a PUBG Mobile Game

PUBG Tips: Best Guns for Close Range Combat  

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading PUBG Mobile
Anjan Mazumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How To Stream PUBG Mobile From Smartphones
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series Finals: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Will Apex Legends Mobile dethrone PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile's new Xnow Event, Free M416 Skins and more
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile to Have "Age Limit" in the Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Everything You Need To Know About The Online Playoffs Before Playing The Match
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: Easy Steps To Become a PUBG Mobile Streamer
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Mind Blowing Facts about the Game 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Get Chicken Expert Title in PUBG Mobile Easily After Cross-Server Matching
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us