PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 3 Day 3 overall standings

Day three of the third week of the PEL 2020 Season 3 has concluded, with The Chosen(TC) emerging as table toppers. They also won 1 million Yuan (around 147k USD) in the process of topping the third week. The Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 Season 3 (PEL) started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October,2020.

The PEL 2020 Season 3 is the most prominent official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title and a massive prize pool of 21 million Yuan (3.07 million USD). This amount is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the globe.

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 3 Day 3 overall standings :

PEL S3 week 3 day 3 overall standings

Day three of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with Q9 winning the first match on Miramar with 11 kill points, while Q9 PongG was the MVP with five kills.

The Chosen emerged as winners in the second match on Miramar with thirteen kills, TJB secured second place with four kills. ELG claimed the third match on Erangel with 9 eliminations, as TC claimed the second spot with twelve kills. Nova XQF clinched the fourth match on Erangel, as Paraboy earned the MVP tag with ten kills.

The final match on Erangel saw a victory for Agfox Black, thanks to six eliminations. TJB secured second place with seven kill points.

After the end of Week 3 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, The Chosen is on the top of the leaderboard with 28 kills and 64 points, followed by ELG with 25 kills and 64 points. TJB finished third on 63 points.

DKG finished in the fourth spot with 50 points, while fan-favorite Nova XQF ended in the fifth position with 48 points each. 4 Angry Men had a rough day, finishing in the 13th spot.