PUBG mobile: Perfect crosshair placement guide

Tips and tricks to improve your crosshair placement

Drills to practice headshot aim placement in PUBG mobile

Lock in your aim like this!

This article will provide you with some tips and tricks to help improve your aim and reflexes. We all know that in PUBG mobile, or for that matter any first person shooter (FPS) game, the headshot does the most damage, and an accurate crosshair placement increases your chances of getting that crucial, yet elusive, headshot at first sight.

This automatically makes it one of the most important traits that you will need to learn, as quickly as possible, if you are to make a mark in the game.

There are many ways to learn it, but here are a few tips that will help improve a player's crosshair placement.

Crosshair drill #1

Tracking moving targets with your crosshair while strafing left and right is the most effective drill in order to master this skill. Make sure the target is always in your crosshair, and also try switching the targets after one minute, as this will improve your aim transfer speed. Practice this for 30 minutes each day to help place your crosshair perfectly!

Drill #1

Crosshair drill #2

Here is and another drill you can practice to place your hair perfectly. Go to the practice boards on the training ground and switch between targets by using Ads, Gyro or both.

Drill #2

The first tip on improving crosshair placement is to "place it at head level". By placing your crosshair cursor at head level, you can get headshots easily because your vertical aim is already at that level, and all you need to do is to aim in the horizontal plane. So, it basically means waiting for your enemy to get into your crosshair and then pressing the fire button. And boom! That's an easy headshot for you.

Also, make sure you keep your aim in the direction where enemy is expected to be headed. If he is at the left side of a boundary or window, make sure you've already aimed towards it. This will help you improve your pre-fires, especially in FPP mode. This practice also helps develop an extraordinary game sense, and sometimes, one gets kills even before the enemy has noticed him.

But remember to keep practicing, as you cannot master this overnight. It takes at least a few weeks to learn, and don't worry about your rank. It means nothing. It's just a variable for the matchmaking system to properly place you in such a match where you and your enemies are at the same skill level.

