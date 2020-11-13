PUBG Mobile players create hilarious FAU-G memes after game returns to India

FAU-G, the upcoming military-themed action game for mobile devices, seemed destined for success in a market devoid of PUBG Mobile. Its announcement came at almost the perfect time, coming right after the news of PUBG Mobile's ban in the country.

However, the multiplayer title now finds itself in an awkward position, as the industry juggernaut that is PUBG Mobile is set to make a comeback soon. While FAU-G creators, nCORE Games, have maintained that it isn't looking to compete with battle royale multiplayer games like PUBG Mobile, comparisons were inevitable.

The gaming community, not one to miss out on an opportunity to find the humor out of any situation, has come up with hilarious memes.

PUBG Mobile fan base gets out funny FAU-G memes after game's India return statement

The meme game is extremely strong in the gaming community, as has been proven time and time again. Here are some of the most hilarious ones created by fans of both PUBG Mobile and the upcoming title, FAU-G.

PUBG Mobile: We are coming back to India!



FAU-G devs: pic.twitter.com/kH9nFBo5R3 — Sohil Nikam (@sohilnikam) November 12, 2020

PUBG WILL RETURN IN FEW WEEKS .



FAU-G GAME SITUATION : pic.twitter.com/F4uUt2byzE — Amit (@ShinCastic) November 12, 2020

PUBG MOBILE officially announced : Coming soon.



Meanwhile FAU-G : pic.twitter.com/XGsZwdsSIy — 𝑳 𝑼 𝑪 𝑲 𝒀 . . .😈 (@Mr_LuckY16) November 12, 2020

Nobody



FAU-G game developers after hearing the news of Pubg is officially coming back in india pic.twitter.com/XRlIn82c1S — Ankush Singh (@ankus_59) November 12, 2020

Parents, Fau-G and Tiktokers after listening the news of PUBG UNBAN pic.twitter.com/TMeX8qWRuF — Anukarsh Singh (@anukarsh___26) November 12, 2020

PUBG Mobile is Coming Back in India#Pubgmobileunban



Le FAU-G Creator's pic.twitter.com/bb90cjjOan — Adarsh 🇮🇳♥️ (@Adarshsao2) November 13, 2020

As was recently announced, PUBG Mobile will be releasing an Indian-specific version that will include features and functionality exclusive to this iteration.

Few details have come out so far as to what the new changes could be. Features such as default clothing for the player from the start to differently-colored hit markers and even restrictions on game-time for younger players have been mooted.

It is yet to be seen how fans react to these new changes, but as it stands, players are just happy that the game will be coming back in some shape and form.

In addition to the game coming back, Krafton Inc has also announced that it will be making a sizeable investment of $100 million to encourage the growth of the mobile gaming and esports scenes in the country.