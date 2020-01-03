PUBG Mobile: PMCO 2020 to take place soon, confirms Tencent

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile Official Twitter Handle

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game and the PMCO tournament of the game offers crews from around the world to battle against each other.

The PMCO 2019 was the best thing happened last year. A tournament where around 16 teams competed to lift the grand title, including a jaw-dropping prize money. The title was grabbed by Indonesian squad - Team BTR - led by Zuxxy. The tournament was divided into two parts - Fall Split and Spring Split.

After the successful hosting of PMCO 2019, officials are now aiming to make the next PMCO 2020 ever better and mesmerizing. As confirmed by their official handles, there would soon be a PMCO 2020 which is going to be exciting and different from PMCO last year. The officials posted on Twitter as:

#PMCO2019 was full of excitement, but #PMCO2020 is going to be even bigger! The PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Spring Split will start its registration soon; get your squad ready for the new year! pic.twitter.com/3CugSrfqas — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 1, 2020

The teams which participated in the PMCO 2019 were:

RRQ Athena, Illuminate The Murder, Entity Gaming, Team Soul, Team Unique, Cloud9, Unicorn Gaming, Kurd Squad, Team Queso, EGC KR Black, All Rejection Gaming Wistaria, Top Esports, Yoodo Gank, Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG.

Among these, Bigetron RA from Indonesia took the first spot and won a prize pool of $175,000.