PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split global finals update - venue and date announced

Anant Rai // 19 Sep 2019, 02:47 IST

PMCO Fall Split

After the PMCO Berlin Finals held this year with Tops Esports holding the trophy, PUBG Mobile has announced the date and venue of the PMCO Fall Split 2019. The PMCO Fall Spilt Global finals will take place in Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia from November 23 to December 1.

Leading mobile company VIVO will be the sponsor for the event. In the Global Finals, there will be a total of 16 teams fighting for the PUBG Mobile Fall Split trophy.

There will be top 13 champion teams of there regions in the finals. The remaining teams' in the finals will be the winners of the PMCO prelims and will be battling for the mega pool prize of USD 2.5 million.

In the PMCO Fall Split 2019, we are going to see a change in the process of team selection and the number of teams. There will be a slot reserved for the hosting country that is Malaysia in the finals. The top two teams from the regions Southeast Asia and South Asia will get there a direct spot in the finals. And the winner of the regions which are North America, Europe, China, MENA, South America, Korea, Japan will join the finals. As seen in the last PMCO finals, this one is also going to have a wildcard entry in the finals and team will from one of the above regions.

In the prelims, the teams that will compete will be-

# Southeast Asia and South Asia - Third, fourth and fifth-placed teams.

# North America- Second and third-placed teams

# China, MENA- Runner- ups

# South America, Korea, Japan - Runner-ups

The wildcard also participates in the prelims.

The Global Finals and prelims will have an all-new ranking system which will provide more accurate scores of the Teams. The PMCO Fall Split will be giving the players a huge platform to showcase their talent to the world.