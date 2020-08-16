PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split India and South Asia postponed over cheating allegations on several teams

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been postponed due to suspicious behaviour of some qualified teams, who are currently playing the group stages of the tournament. It has been four days since the group stage games have begun, but there have already been several allegations made against specific teams with iconic members of the scene such as TSM.ENT Ghatak urging authorities to take action.

PMCO Fall Split India Postponed

PMCO Fall Split South Asia postponed

There's been speculations and allegations against a few teams about cheating or gaining unfair advantage to qualify, however, due to lack of sufficient evidence they were allowed to play the official matches till. But after a lot of backlash from the community and suspicious gameplays of individual teams going viral, the PUBG Mobile officials have finally decided postponed the entire Indian and South Asian event till further notice.

PMCO officials act swiftly

Earlier the same situation occurred with PMCO Pakistan Fall Split 2020. The officials did a great job by halting the event and disqualifying the cheaters to preserve the integrity of the prestigious PUBG Mobile tournament.

Team Xtreme, 47 esports, Team Ecstasyyy and Team Hellfire were the four teams who got kicked from the event because of cheating.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 (PMCO) offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. This year in Fall Split, over 80,000 teams registered for the open-to-all tournament, which is a record for any PUBG Mobile tournament till date.

531 teams were disqualified during the online qualifiers because of cheating or using third-party apps to gain an unfair advantage over other players. PUBG Mobile developers did not release a list of names to the public, but they stated that the teams were banned automatically by their anti-cheat software and the banned parties likely modified game files.

Despite all the measures to provide a fair, competitive environment, a few teams were cheating blatantly, and the community was not happy with it. With this timely action from the PUBG Mobile officials, the community has its faith restored in the fair competition.