PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Group stage-Overall standings

The group stages of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Nepal 2021 Spring Split concluded today with Carnage Esports topping the overall standings.

The top 10 teams from the overall standings have qualified for the grand finals, where they will battle against six invited teams.

The tournament's group stage started on February 16th, with 32 teams from the qualifiers divided into four groups. Each day saw a pair of groups battling it out in a total of four matches. The group stage ended on February 21, 2021, with each team having played 12 matches.

The finals of the PMCO Nepal are scheduled from February 24th to 28th. The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: S3 South Asia. They will face off against the top teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and South Asia.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Group Stage overall standings

Carnage Esports topped the group stages with 95 kills and 192 points, followed by Vibes Esports with 86 kills and 190 points. Ekta Esports secured third place in the group stages with 138 points.

Qualified teams for the PMCO Nepal 2021 Spring Split Finals

1. Carnage Esports

2. Vibes Esports

3. Ekta Esports

4. Team COPS

5. Dream Hackers Esports

6. Harame

7. Hype Esports

8. KWIN Esports

9. Trust D Process

10. H2o Esports

Prize pool of the PMCO Nepal 2021 Spring Split Finals:

The total prize pool of the PMCO Nepal 2021 is 29,200 USD. The winner will take home 3,900 USD, while the first runners-up will win 2,300 USD. The second runners-up will be awarded 1,900 USD.

Qualification scenario for the PMPL South Asia S3 Spring Split 2021

11 top teams from four different PMCO finals will qualify for the PMPL SA Season 3 2021. They will be joined by nine top invited teams.

The distribution scenario for the PMCO Finals teams are:

Top three teams from PMCO Pakistan 2021: Spring Split

Top three teams from PMCO Nepal 2021: Spring Split

Top three teams from PMCO Bangladesh 2021: Spring Split

Top two teams from PMCO Wildcard South Asia: Spring Split