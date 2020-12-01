PUBG Mobile: PMGC league stage Week 2 Day 1 overall standings

Week 2 - Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) league stage has concluded.

The league stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December 2020. The event features the top 24 teams from around the world, divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The League Play will take place over two days (every Tuesday and Wednesday) for four weeks of the PMGC league stage. The top 16 teams from the League Play will qualify for the Super Weekends, which will be conducted over three days (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) for four weeks. Only points earned in Super Weekends will be counted towards the overall standings.

PMGC League stage week 2 day 1Overall standings

Bigetron RA lead the points table at the end of Week 2 Day 1, with a total of 38 kills and 75 points to their name. Futbolist follow close behind, with 36 kills and 71 points. Meanwhile, Four Angry Men are in the third position, with 11 kills and 42 points.

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with 8 kills, while Power888KPS finished behind them in second place with 9 kills. They were followed by Alpha 7 Esports at third place with 7 kills.

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Execute with 10 kills, while Futbolist finished behind them in second place with 11 kills. Klas Digital Athletics finished this match in the third spot with 13 kills.

The third match played on Sanhok was also won by RRQ Athena, who had 14 kills. Bigetron RA took second place with 9 kills.

The fourth match of Vikendi was won by Zeus Esports, who managed to pick up 9 kills.

The fifth game of the day, played on Erangel, was notched up by Futbolist with 17 kills, while Secret Jin finished behind them in second place with 4 kills.

The sixth and final game of the day, played on Miramar, was clinched by Bigetron RA with 20 kills. They are followed by Nova XQF with 12 kills.

Week 2 Day 2 Schedule:

Sanhok (AxB)

Vikendi (BxC)

Erangel (AxC)

Miramar (AxB)

Sanhok (BxC)

Vikendi (AxC