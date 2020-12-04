PUBG Mobile: PMGC Super Weekend 2 qualified teams, schedule and format

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) League Stage Week 2 Day 2 concluded yesterday.

The PMGC features the top 24 teams from around the world, divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The format is almost the same as that of the PUBG Mobile World League S0, which took place earlier this year in July-August. The only difference is that there was no opening weekend to decide the group seedings in the Global Championship.

PMGC League Play (Qualifier round for Super Weekend)

⦁ Three groups of eight teams, each based on their group seedings, will be provided by the organizers.

⦁ Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday.

⦁ Six matches daily, twelve matches every week.

⦁ The top 16 from each week of the league stage will book their slots in the Super Weekend for that corresponding week.

PMGC league stage Super Weekend

⦁ The top 16 teams from the league stage each week will play the Super Weekends.

⦁ Matches to be played for four weeks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

⦁ Six matches daily, 18 per week.

⦁ Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

PMGC league play Week 2 overall standings

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League play Week 2 Day 2!



Here are your top 16 teams going into the 2nd super weekend.

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMrMTq

📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO

📺https://t.co/qm9Z9yS7fL pic.twitter.com/E0IouUpPwt — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 2, 2020

Teams Qualified for Super Weekend Week 2

1. Bigetron RA

2. Loops Esports

3. Futbolist

4. Godsent

5. Alpha 7 Esports

6. Zeus Esports

7. Four Angry Men

8. Nova XQF

9. Konina Power

10. RRQ Athena

11. A1 Esports

12. Secret Jin

13. Execute

14. Power888 KPS

15. Klas Digital Athletics

16. Blue Bees

EMEA League winners Natus Vincere and PMSC Korea champions Archer Gaming failed to qualify for the consecutive Super Weekend.

DRS Gaming and Abrupt Slayers from South Asia also failed to qualify for the Super Weekend as they secured 20th and 24th place in the points table.

Meanwhile, Team Secret and Aerowolf Limax failed to qualify for the Super Weekend as they secured the 19th and 22nd spots in the points table.

PMGC Super Weekend 2 Day 1, 2, and 3: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

Streaming Details (Where to watch)

The live streaming for the PMGC event will take place on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV. The live streams will happen in the following languages.

1) English

2) Arabic

3) Bahasa Indonesia

4) Portuguese

5) Spanish

6) Turkish

7) Malay

9.) Vietnamese

10) Mandarin(China)

11) Hindi

12) Nepali

Note: Super Weekend 1 Day 3 matches have been postponed to Friday i.e 4th December, and Super Weekend 2 will start from Saturday i.e 5th December.