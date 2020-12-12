PUBG Mobile : PMGC Superweekend week 3 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of Super Weekend 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. Bigteron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 2 of the Super Weekend 3 with a total of 185 kills and 405 points to their name.

Following them closely is Four Angry Men with 184 kills and 391 points. Klas Digital Athletics has taken the third position with 173 kills and 365 points to round off the top teams. Loops Esports and Konina Power are sitting at 4th and 5th place with 359 and 353 points respectively.

The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020.

PMGC Superweekend week 3 day 2 map results

PMGC Super weekend Week 3 Day 2:-

PMGC Superweekend Overall standings after week 3 day 2

NaVi claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with fifteen kills, followed by Klas Digital Athletics with six kills. They were followed by Zeus Esports at third place with 5 kills.

PMGC League stage

The second match, played on Vikendi, was also claimed by NaVi with nine kills. Klas Digital Athletics finished behind them in second place with nine kills. Loops Esports finished this match in the third spot with three kills.

PMGC League stage

PMGC League stage

The third match and fourth match played on Miramar and Sanhok, were both won by Konina Power with thirteen and eight kills respectively.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Team Secret, with twelve kills, followed by Abrupt Slayers with eight kills.

The Top 5 Fraggers of the PMGC Super weekend, Week 3, Day2

Konina Power's Gonzo was awarded as the MVP of the day, with 2425 damage and 11 kills.