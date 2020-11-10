PUBG Mobile: PMGC Wildcard Qualifier teams and date announced

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), a twenty-four team global tournament, is scheduled to start on 24th November.

There was some confusion regarding the Taipei Wildcard Region slot for the PMGC but all doubts have now been cleared as the officials have announced the Global Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

The Wildcard Qualifier for the PMGC is scheduled for 11th and 12th November. The top 10 teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League, Taipei, and the top 6 teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open, Wildcard finals, will battle it out for one slot in the PMGC.

Global Esports Xsset won the PMPL Taipei Finals held from 6th to 8th November. Unicorn Gaming secured 5th place in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Zeus Esports won the PMCO Wildcard Finals, which was held on 14th and 15th September. Team 8bit, a popular team from India, secured 3rd place in the finals.

Qualified teams for PMGC Wildcard Qualifier

LIT Esports ahq Esports Club Asia Gaming Unicorn Gaming Team QzL Extreme Player K7 Esports Vain Glory Global Esports Xsset JU Play Esports Bear Team 8bit From Hell Esports Black Team Nepal Esports Zeus Esports

The format for the PMGC 2020 is such that it will select:

PMWL East and West Champions (Bigetron Esports and futbolist) Top five teams from the PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals Top four teams from the PMPL Americas Season 2 Finals Top four sides from the EMEA League Finals The winners of the Japan League Season Zero The winners of the Wildcard Qualifier The winners of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2nd Half Korea Top three teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals Two teams from the Chinese region (PEL 2020 ) One invitational slot

Qualified teams for PMGC 2020