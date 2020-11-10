PUBG Mobile: PMGC Wildcard Qualifier teams and date announced

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), a twenty-four team global tournament, is scheduled to start on 24th November.
There was some confusion regarding the Taipei Wildcard Region slot for the PMGC but all doubts have now been cleared as the officials have announced the Global Championship Wildcard Qualifier.
The Wildcard Qualifier for the PMGC is scheduled for 11th and 12th November. The top 10 teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League, Taipei, and the top 6 teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open, Wildcard finals, will battle it out for one slot in the PMGC.
Global Esports Xsset won the PMPL Taipei Finals held from 6th to 8th November. Unicorn Gaming secured 5th place in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Zeus Esports won the PMCO Wildcard Finals, which was held on 14th and 15th September. Team 8bit, a popular team from India, secured 3rd place in the finals.
Qualified teams for PMGC Wildcard Qualifier
- LIT Esports
- ahq Esports Club
- Asia Gaming
- Unicorn Gaming
- Team QzL
- Extreme Player
- K7 Esports
- Vain Glory
- Global Esports Xsset
- JU Play Esports
- Bear
- Team 8bit
- From Hell Esports
- Black Team
- Nepal Esports
- Zeus Esports
The format for the PMGC 2020 is such that it will select:
- PMWL East and West Champions (Bigetron Esports and futbolist)
- Top five teams from the PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals
- Top four teams from the PMPL Americas Season 2 Finals
- Top four sides from the EMEA League Finals
- The winners of the Japan League Season Zero
- The winners of the Wildcard Qualifier
- The winners of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2nd Half Korea
- Top three teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals
- Two teams from the Chinese region (PEL 2020 )
- One invitational slot
Qualified teams for PMGC 2020
- Bigetron Red Aliens (PMWL East Finals Winners)
- Futbolist (PMWL West Finals Winners)
- Aerowolf Limax (PMPL SEA 1st Seed)
- Secret Jin (PMPL SEA 2nd Seed)
- RRQ Athena (PMPL SEA 3rd Seed)
- PW88 KPS (PMPL SEA 4th Seed)
- Team Secret Malaysia (PMPL SEA 5th Seed)
- Loops Esports (PMPL Americas Finals Winners)
- The Unnamed (PMPL Americas Finals Runner-ups)
- Execute Esports (PMPL Americas Finals Third Place)
- A7 Esports (PMPL Americas Finals Fourth Place)
- Natus Vincere (EMEA League Finals Winners)
- Klas Digital Athletics (EMEA League Finals Runner-ups)
- Team GODSENT (EMEA League Finals Third Place)
- Konina Power (EMEA League Finals Fourth Place)
- 4 Angry Men (PEL Championship Points 1st Place)
- Nova XQF (PEL Championship Points 2nd Place)
- Team ArCRESTART (PUBG Mobile Street Challenge Korea Winners)
- Blue Bees ( PUBG Mobile Japan League Winners)
- Abrupt slayers (PMPL South Asia Winners)
- DRS Gaming(PMPL South Asia Runner-ups)
- A1 ESports (PMPL South Asia Third Place)
- Wildcard Qualifier
- Invitational slot