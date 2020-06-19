PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 Round 1, Day 3 online qualifiers schedule

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online qualifiers is underway and the schedule for Day 3 has now been released.

The tournament will be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

The much-awaited PUBG tournament of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, is finally underway. The online qualifiers of the tournament commenced on June 17. A total of 256 teams will battle one another in the online qualifiers for a spot in the quarter-finals. Out of these 256 teams, 248 teams advanced from the in-game qualifiers while 8 teams came in as direct invites.

The online qualifiers are usually very intense, as this is the first time directly invited teams feature in the tournament. All the teams will play two matches each in groups of 16. The top three teams with the best cumulative scores in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

At the end of Day 2, various professional teams and underdog teams secured a spot in the quarter-finals. The qualified teams after Day 2 are Team Tamilas, TheCrew Esports, F4 Rivals, Darktangent Esports, VikingX, Team Elites, Vendetta Esports, Newst and Team Falcon eSports

In addition to these 48 teams, eight teams with the highest number of kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round.

The schedule of PMIS Round 1, Day 3 has now been officially announced. The complete schedule of the second day is as follows:

PUBG Mobile India Series Round 1, Day 2 (online qualifiers) Schedule

PMIS Online Qualifiers Day 3 schedule

The online qualifiers will go on for five days and will end on June 22. The tournament will be broadcasted in Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live stream date and time: 19th June at 6:30 PM IST

Match schedule (maps):

Match 7 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 7 (map 2) - Sanhok

- Sanhok Match 8 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 8 (map 2) - Sanhok

- Sanhok Match 9 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 9 (map 2) - Sanhok

As mentioned earlier, the top three teams from each group will proceed to the quarterfinals stage. To catch the action live, fans can visit PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at the scheduled time.