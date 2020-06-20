PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 Round 1, Day 4 online qualifiers schedule

The live stream of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 online qualifiers will begin at 6:30 PM on 20 June.

256 teams are battling it out over five days for the 56 quarterfinal slots.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Day 4 schedule

The much-anticipated PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, has finally commenced. The online qualifiers of the event kickstarted on June 17. A total of 256 teams are battling one another for a spot in the quarterfinals. Out of these 256 teams, 248 teams advanced from the in-game qualifiers, while 8 teams came in as direct invitees.

Catch us live tomorrow, as we kick start the journey to find India's new heroes! #pmis2020 pic.twitter.com/WRpcTHhBoJ — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) June 16, 2020

At the end of Day 3, various professional teams and underdog teams secured a spot in the quarterfinals. In addition to these 48 teams, eight teams with the highest number of kills during the online qualifiers will also proceed to the next round.

The tournament is heading towards the fourth day of online qualifiers, and the schedule of PMIS Round 1, Day 4 has now been officially announced.

PUBG Mobile India Series Round 1, Day 4 (online qualifiers) schedule

The online qualifiers will go on for five days, and will end on June 21. The tournament will be broadcast in Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live stream date and time: 20th June (today) at 6:30 PM IST

Match schedule (maps):

Match 10 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 10 (map 2) - Sanhok

- Sanhok Match 11 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 11 (map 2) - Sanhok

- Sanhok Match 12 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 12 (map 2) - Sanhok

The online qualifiers are usually very intense, as this is the first time directly-invited teams feature in the tournament. All the teams will play two matches each in groups of 16. The top three teams with the best cumulative scores in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

As mentioned earlier, 8 other teams with the highest number of kills will also proceed to the quarterfinals stage. To catch the action live, fans can visit PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at the scheduled time.