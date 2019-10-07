PUBG Mobile: PMIT 2019 Group D results, points table and qualifying teams

Team Skul bagged the first position at PMIT 2019 Group D Finals

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group D Finals concluded in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on October 6th, 2019.

PMIT is a pivotal tournament for professional PUBG Mobile players in the country and the Group D finals have paved a route for the top four teams of this group to qualify for the Grand Finals that are scheduled to happen on October 20, 2019, in Kolkata.

The match-wise standings of PMIT 2019 Group D Finals are as follows -

Match 1: Erangel

The first match of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group D Finals took place in map Erangel. Team Skul bagged a marvellous with 13 kills and 38 points.

Match 1 standings

Team Skul: 13 kills and 38 points

Beyond Your Reach: 4 kills and 24 points

Underlord: 6 kills and 22 points

Team-AR: 3 kills and 21 points

PMIT 2019 Group D finals Match 1 standings

Match 2: Miramar

The challenging Miramar map was where the second match of the Group D Finals took place and Team Underlord registered a smartly fought win with 8 kills and 33 points added to their credit. Team Skul and Team-AR, two teams which were placed in the first match were pushed to the 11th and 17th positions respectively.

Match 2 standings

Underlord: 8 kills and 33 points

Beyond Your Reach: 9 kills and 27 points

Spray'N Pray: 5 kills and 25 points

Victrix Mortalis: 4 kills and 20 points

PMIT 2019 Group D Finals Match 2 standings

Match 3: Sanhok

Team Skul was back again, winning their second chicken dinner in the Group D finals in the third match that happened in Sanhok. They secured 31 points with a total of six kills. The standings of the match are as follows -

Match 3 standings

Team Skul: 6 kills and 31 points

WEARESUPREME: 11 kills and 31 points

Team HYP: 8 kills and 26 points

Victrix Mortalis: 4 kills and 20 points

PMIT 2019 Group D Finals Match 3 standings

Match 4: Vikendi

Saiyans Legacy registered a win at the fourth match of the Group D Finals that was set in Vikendi. The team bagged a remarkable 44 points with 19 kills, which in itself was a magnificent achievement.

Team Skul, which had a fair chance to get placed with two chicken dinners till then were the first team to be eliminated from the battlegrounds while TEAM-AR bucked up for a better play and bagged the fifth place.

Match 4 standings

Saiyans Legacy: 19 kills and 44 points

Beyond Your Reach: 9 kills and 27 points

TIMEPEAYENGE: 14 kills and 28 points

Spray'N Pray: 8 kills and 22 points

PMIT 2019 Group D Finals Match 4 standings

Match 5: Erangel

Team Skul garnered their third and final chicken dinner in the fifth match at Erangel with 7 kills and 32 points, giving them a great edge over other teams to get placed overall. They thus became the first team in the PMIT 2019 Group finals to have bagged three dinners in a day.

Match 5 standings

Team Skul: 7 kills and 32 points

Team-AR: 9 kills and 29 points

Saiyans Legacy: 10 kills and 28 points

No Fear Esports: 10 kills and 26 points

PMIT 2019 Group D Finals Match 5 standings

Overall Standings

Team Skul, Beyond Your Reach, Team-AR and Saiyans Legacy emerged as the top four qualifying teams to represent Group D at the Grand Finals of PMIT 2019.

Besides, Beyond Your Reach also won the People's Choice Award and secured the prize money of ₹1,00,000.

The cumulative standings of PMIT 2019 Group D Finals

Team Skul: 28 kills and 114 points

Beyond Your Reach: 24 kills and 94 points

Team-AR: 22 kills and 86 points

Saiyans Legacy: 32 kills and 85 points

BYR won the People's Choice Award

