PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 1 results and standings

Day 1 of Week 2 of PMPL S2 Malaysia/Singapore concluded with Geek Fam topping the day. Group A and B battled against each other in four different matches. The league stage will go on till 13th September in which 24 teams are fighting to confirm their berth for finals. Geek fam is leading the table with 208 points and 89 kills.

The finals of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first league match was played on Vikendi; where AKA Esports clinched the win with seven kills. Team SMG got 9 kills in the match. Geek Fam won the second match on Miramar with six kills; Tara Assasino got 10 kills in the match.

EZZY LX won the third match on Erangel with ten kills. NED Brotherhood took 12 kills in the match.The last and fourth match on Sanhok was won by Geek Fam with 4 kills. Ned Brotherhood eliminated 8 players to the lobby.

Geek Fam topped the day with 61 points, followed by NED Brotherhood with 52 points. Fan favourite Yoodo Gank had a pretty rough day and they only garnered 22 points in the day. Team SMG took 26 kills in four matches. Geek Fam is also leading overall points table with 208 points.

Yoodo Gank is leading in kill points with 113 kills and the only team to cross 100 kills. Despite playing 4 less matches Team Secret have maintained their position and are residing on 3rd place in overall table with 95 kills and 204 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week based on previous week result in which top 6 teams of the week are grouped into 3 different groups.

PMPL S2 MY SG Week 2 Groups :

PMPL S2 MY SG Week 1 Prize winners :