PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 2 Day 2 overall standings

PMPL S2 Thailand concludes the 2nd day of week two successfully. Today's games were dominated single-handedly by Faze Clan. The deadly aggression from the team has completely shaken up the leaderboard. Faze has accumulated a total of 97 kills and 204 points in these 15 matches with two chicken dinners to their name

PMPL S2 Thailand overall standings after Week 2 Day 2

PMPL S2 Thailand week 2 day 2

The first game of the day played in Erangel was won by MADE IN THAILAND.With a chicken dinner and consistent placements throughout the day, they continue to hold the 3rd position with 176 points

Pyramid Esports X won the 2nd game played in Miramar. With a chicken dinner and consistent placements throughout the day, they continue to hold the 5th place for another day. Pyramid esports has a total of 164 points with two chicken dinners and 83 points in 20 matches.

The 3rd game played in Sanhok was won by Sicario Esports. Finally, with a chicken dinner on the 5th day, Sicario Esports has made it to the Top 10 rankings in 20 matches. Sicario has 61 kills and 120 points in total as of now.

The 4th map played on Vikendi was won by The Myth Esports. With a chicken dinner on their opening day in week 2, The Myth Esports seems to be making a comeback after their disastrous and disappointing performance in Week 1. Although they've not been consistent enough, the team has performed decent enough in kill segment. The team has accumulated a total of 96 points with 48 kills and one chicken dinner in 15 matches.

The 5th and the final match of the day played on Erangel was won by Faze Clan to snatch the top position from RRQ Athena. Although they've played five less games as compared to the closest competitor RRQ, they've managed to collect a total of 204 points with 97 kills, which is by far the highest kill points secured by any team.

Some fan favourites such as Valdus: The murder and Team Secret TH continue to struggle in the second week too. They're currently placed at 15th and 16th place respectively. Whereas some big names like MiTH and Daytrade continue to rise.