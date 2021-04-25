PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 MY/SG Finals day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Malaysia and Singapore Season 3 came to an end today. After an enthralling day filled with action, RSG Malaysia emerged as the table toppers with 144 points and 69 kills. Following them in second place was Geek Fam with 117 points and 42 kills. The third place at the end of the day went to HomeBois, who secured 115 points and 48 kills.

PMPL Season 3 MY SG Finals Day 2:

PMPL Season 3 MY SG Finals overall standings after day 2

The day started off with the first match being played on Sanhok. The Chicken Dinner in this match was claimed by Team SMG with eight kills to their tally. HomeBois secured third place in this match with three kills to their name.

The second and third matches of the day, played on Erangel and Miramar, were both won by RS Malaysia. The team showed a dominant performance in both the games, securing nine and 13 kills respectively

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were played on Sanhok and Miramar. The Chicken Dinner in these matches was claimed by Yoodoo Gank and RSG Malaysia with 15 and 13 kills to their names respectively.

Heading into the final match, RSG Malaysia had already secured 3 chicken dinners in the day and stood comfortably at first place with 123 points

The sixth and the final match of the day played on Erangel was won by Anti Circle with a total of four kills. Team SMG finished behind them in second place with four kills as well, while J8 Esports secured the third spot with three kills.

Top 5 Players after PMPL Finals Day 2:

1.) Kim (RS Malaysia): 27 Kills; 5754 damage

2.) SniperMan (Anti Circle): 20 Kills; 4364 damage

3.) Zully (J8 Esports): 20 Kills; 3945 damage

4.) VipxSamZ (Evos ViP): 20 Kills; 4071 damage

5.) SmallBoy (RS Malaysia): 18 Kills; 4215 damage

With just one day remaining in the finals and underdogs RS Malaysia holding the top spot, it will be interesting to see the performance of the other teams in the remaining 6 matches.