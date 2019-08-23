PUBG Mobile: PMSC Mini-Series 2019 - What we know so far

PMSC 2019

PUBG Mobile has reached new heights of popularity over the last year. The success of the back to back big tournaments are encouraging Tencent to host more events for the community.

Recently, PUBG Mobile started the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Mini-Series, known as PMSC Mini-Series where they have handpicked 16 teams and 16 content creators from all over the world. The tournament final is scheduled to be in Taipei, Taiwan with a total prize pool of 250,000 USD and will take place on September 7th and 8th.

Unlike the other PUBG Mobile tournaments, PMSC Mini-Series is totally different. Each content creator will be joining a team of their choice and finally make a team together to fight though rusty battlegrounds. PUBG Mobile is hosting the whole series as episodes where they are focusing on maintaining suspense, team building, action and obviously fun!

Who are the 16 qualifying pro teams?

Spacestation Gaming - USA

GC Busan - South Korea

Nova Esports - Taiwan

Nova Monster Shield - Taiwan

EVOS Esports - Indonesia

Elite Esports - China

Brazilian Killers Gaming - South America

Bigetron Esports - Indonesia

RRQ Athena - Thailand

All Rejection Gaming - Japan

Team Secret - Malaysia

Unique Team - Europe

TeamIND - India

SCARZ Black - Japan

Sixty-Nine Team - Middle East

Team SouL - India

Who are the 16 handpicked fan-favorite content creators?

BulShark - Thailand

Dita Afifah N - Indonesia

Ken Boo - Indonesia

Kronten - India

ARXY - Russia

Dynamo Gaming - India

Gareebooo - India

TheRawKnee - India

Rolex - USA

Mitchel - Japan

NIKITANGA - Russia

XinXuan - Taiwan

Alice MG - Indonesia

Tsulin02 - Taiwan

K7KaiChi - Russia

KisiL - South Korea

Are you excited about PMSC 2019? The first episode of the PMSC Mini series has already been released! Do let us know about your thoughts in the comments below!