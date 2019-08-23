PUBG Mobile: PMSC Mini-Series 2019 - What we know so far
PUBG Mobile has reached new heights of popularity over the last year. The success of the back to back big tournaments are encouraging Tencent to host more events for the community.
Recently, PUBG Mobile started the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Mini-Series, known as PMSC Mini-Series where they have handpicked 16 teams and 16 content creators from all over the world. The tournament final is scheduled to be in Taipei, Taiwan with a total prize pool of 250,000 USD and will take place on September 7th and 8th.
Unlike the other PUBG Mobile tournaments, PMSC Mini-Series is totally different. Each content creator will be joining a team of their choice and finally make a team together to fight though rusty battlegrounds. PUBG Mobile is hosting the whole series as episodes where they are focusing on maintaining suspense, team building, action and obviously fun!
Who are the 16 qualifying pro teams?
Spacestation Gaming - USA
GC Busan - South Korea
Nova Esports - Taiwan
Nova Monster Shield - Taiwan
EVOS Esports - Indonesia
Elite Esports - China
Brazilian Killers Gaming - South America
Bigetron Esports - Indonesia
RRQ Athena - Thailand
All Rejection Gaming - Japan
Team Secret - Malaysia
Unique Team - Europe
TeamIND - India
SCARZ Black - Japan
Sixty-Nine Team - Middle East
Team SouL - India
Who are the 16 handpicked fan-favorite content creators?
BulShark - Thailand
Dita Afifah N - Indonesia
Ken Boo - Indonesia
Kronten - India
ARXY - Russia
Dynamo Gaming - India
Gareebooo - India
TheRawKnee - India
Rolex - USA
Mitchel - Japan
NIKITANGA - Russia
XinXuan - Taiwan
Alice MG - Indonesia
Tsulin02 - Taiwan
K7KaiChi - Russia
KisiL - South Korea
Are you excited about PMSC 2019? The first episode of the PMSC Mini series has already been released! Do let us know about your thoughts in the comments below!