PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East finalists' drop points in Miramar and Vikendi maps so far

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Finals will take place from 6th August to 9th August. Sixteen teams that have qualified from the PMWL 2020 East League Stage, after 17 days of action, will battle it out for a prize pool of 425,000 USD.

Most teams at the PMWL 2020 East prefer to drop at a fixed location, but some sides have two drop points that they choose according to the flight's trajectory. We have listed the drop points of all the finalists, based on their landing spots in the PMWL League Stage.

Drop locations of teams at the PMWL 2020 East:

1) GXR-Celtz

Miramar- Chumacera, which lies in the Center-South direction of the map. They also go to Campo Militar, which lies on the northernmost part of the map.

Vikendi- Peshkova, which lies on the extreme eastern part of the map.

2) Team IND

Miramar- Los lenos, towards the southern direction of the map.

Vikendi- Cement Factory, which lies on the eastern side of the map.

3) Megastars

Miramar- Monte Nuevo, which lies on the western part of the map.

Vikendi- Dobro Mesto, which lies on the extreme western part of the map.

4) Orange Rock

Miramar- West of El Azahar, which lies on the western part of the map.

Vikendi- East of Coal Mine/ South of ports, which lies on the northern part of the map.

5) SynerGE

Miramar-Valle del Mar, which lies on the southernmost part of the map.

Vikendi- They do split drops at Tovar and Castle, both lie on the center of the map.

6) TSM-Entity

Miramar- Hacienda del patron and Water Treatment, both lie on the centre of the map.

Vikendi- Cosmodrome, which lies in the east-north direction of the map.

7) Box Gaming

Miramar- Power Grid, which lies on the central and northern side of pecado.

Vikendi- Port, which lies on the northernmost part of the map.

8) RRQ Athena

Miramar- El Pozo, a city which lies on the eastern part of the map.

Vikendi- Goroka and Villa, which lie on the center of the map.

9) Bigetron RA

Miramar- Pecado, which lies on the most central part of the map.

Vikendi- Winery, which lies on the southern part of the map.

10) Valdus Esports

Miramar- Los Leones, the biggest city in Miramar, lies towards the southern central direction.

Vikendi- Coal Mine, which lies on the northern part of the map.

11) Yoodo Gank

Miramar- Prison, which lies on the southernmost part of the map on the tiny island. They also go to La Cobreria in order to avoid bridge camp by SynerGE.

Vikendi- Milnar, which lies on the southern side of the map.

12) Team Secret

Miramar- La Bendita, which lies on the East-central part of the map.

Vikendi- Podvosto, which lies on the east-central part of the map.

13) King of Gamers Club

Miramar- Los lenos, which is the biggest city in Miramar, lies on southern central positon.

Vikendi- Moyatra, which lies on the eastern part of the map.

14) Reject Scarlet

Miramar- Impala, lies on the easternmost part of the map.

Vikendo- Trevno, lies in the Northeast direction of the map.

15) ULEVEL UP

Miramar- Impala or La Cobreria, depending on the clash.

Vikendi- Volnova, which lies on the southern part of the map.

16) T1

Miramar- San Martin, lies in the north direction and west of Hacienda del Patron.

Vikendi- Centra, lies on the southern part of the map and east of the winery.

PUBG Mobile Miramar map

PUBG Mobile Vikendi map

Details for League Finals of PMWL 2020 East

16 teams

Six matches daily

24 matches in total

Schedule for PMWL 2020 East League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all four days of the PMWL 2020 East

League Finals

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel

PMWL 2020 s0 league finals Schedule