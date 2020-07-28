PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 1 results & overall standings

The final week (Week 3) of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero League Play has started, and all 20 teams are competing to secure their spots in the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3. The teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on the first day of Week 3 of the PMWL 2020 East, and TSM-Entity is on the top of the leaderboard with 69 points. They are followed by U Level Up Esports and Morph Team with 67 and 49 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Day 1 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East poster

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play:

#1 TSM-Entity - 69 points (38 kills)

#2 U Level Up Esports - 67 points (25 kills)

#3 Morph Team - 49 points (16 kills)

#4 Orange Rock - 48 points (15 kills)

Advertisement

#5 GXR Celtz - 46 points (15 kills)

#6 Box Gaming - 43 points (13 kills)

#7 MegaStars - 40 points (14 kills)

#8 King of Gamers Club - 38 points (8 kills)

#9 NovaGodlike - 35 points (17 kills)

#10 TeamIND - 35 points (13 kills)

#11 RRQ Athena - 34 points (9 kills)

#12 Free Style - 31 points (16 kills)

#13 Team Secret - 28 points (15 kills)

#14 Valdus The Murder - 27 points (11 kills)

#15 NoChanceTeam - 23 points (15 kills)

#16 SynerGE - 23 points (13 kills)

#17 Yoodo Gank - 21 points (5 kills)

#18 T1 - 20 points (9 kills)

#19 Bigetron RA - 17 points (7 kills)

#20 Reject Scarlet - 5 (0 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.