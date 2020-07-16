PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3 schedule announced

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East League Play has concluded. A total of 20 teams battled it out against each other for two days to ensure a spot in the first Super Weekend.

Super Weekend 1 will start on 17th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 1 Day 3 schedule of PMWL East Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile tournament.

Dates: 14th July 2020 to 2nd August 2020

PMWL 2020 East poster

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3 Super Weekend schedule

Date and time: 17 July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches(Tentative):

Match 1: Vikendi

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Vikendi

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi

16 teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Only points of each Super Weekend will be counted to determine the league standings.

The top 16 teams based on Super Weekend points will qualify for the World League Finals.

Advertisement

PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel, beginning at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3 Live Stream

Live Stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Play

The PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 16 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 Super Weekend stage.

#1 Orange Rock

#2 Bigetron RA

#3 BOX Gaming

#4 NoChanceTeam

#5 Valdus The Murder

#6 Yoodo Gank

#7 GXR Celtz

#8 RRQ Athena

#9 King of Gamers Club

#10 MegaStars

#11 SynerGE

#12 TSM-Entity

#13 Team Secret

#14 TeamIND

#15 T1

#16 Reject Scarlet

Also check out: the complete PMWL 2020 Schedule

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 schedule and standings