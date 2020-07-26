PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 5 results & overall standings

The second Super Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East has concluded. The top 16 teams from the second League Play Weekdays competed against each other in the Super Weekends for a place in the finals.

The third day of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 2 (fifth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 2 Day 5, Bigetron RA is on the top of the leaderboard with 367 points, including four straight chicken dinners. They are followed by RRQ Athena and Box Gaming with 329 and 312 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend overall standings

The top 16 teams will make the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage

Here are the overall standings after Week 2 Day 5 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA - 367 points (151 kills)

#2 RRQ Athena - 329 points (152 kills)

#3 Box Gaming - 312 points (121 kills)

#4 MegaStars - 311 points (110 kills)

Advertisement

#5 GXR Celtz - 300 points (110 kills)

#6 King of Gamers Club - 293 points (120 kills)

#7 Team Secret - 283 points (120 kills)

#8 TSM-Entity - 259 points (106 kills)

#9 Valdus The Murder - 245 points (105 kills)

#10 SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills)

#11 T1 - 239 points (81 kills)

#12 Orange Rock - 233 points (97 kills)

#13 Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills)

#14 TeamIND - 185 points (79 kills)

#15 Yoodo Gank - 161 points (51 kills)

#16 U Level Up Esports - 103 points (35 kills)

#17 Free Style - 99 points (37 kills)

#18 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings