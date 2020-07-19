PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Week 1 Day 5 - Super Weekend results and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Super Weekend 1 is over. The top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays are competing against each other in the Super Weekends for a place in the finals.

The third day of the Super Weekend (fifth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 1 Day 5, RRQ Athena is on the top of the leaderboard with 205 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Bigetron RA and GXR Celtz with 189 and 168 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Day 5 Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 East

Here are the overall standings after Week 1 Day 5 of the PMWL 2020 East - Super Weekend:

#1 RRQ Athena - 205 points (99 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 189 points (73 kills)

#3 GXR Celtz - 168 points (63 kills)

#4 Yoodo Gank - 161 points (51 kills)

#5 BOX Gaming - 157 points (61 kills)

#6 MegaStars - 157 points (49 kills)

#7 King of Gamers Club - 133 points (55 kills)

#8 Orange Rock - 132 points (56 kills)

#9 TeamIND - 122 points (55 kills)

#10 SynerGE - 116 points (46 kills)

#11 T1 - 116 points (36 kills)

#12 Valdus The Murder - 113 points (46 kills)

#13 Team Secret - 97 points (43 kills)

#14 Reject Scarlet - 86 points (36 kills)

#15 TSM-Entity - 83 points (35 kills)

#16 NoChanceTeam - 76 points (32 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020 and the top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will progress to the PMWL 2020 East Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

