PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 1 Day 2 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play Week 1 is now over and the top 20 teams have qualified for the Super Weekend 1. The teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on Day 2, at the end of which Cloud9 topped the leaderboard with 121 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Loops Esports and Tempo Storm with 118 and 100 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 1:

#1 Cloud9 - 121 points (40 kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 118 points (52 kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 100 points (35 kills)

#4 Team Unique - 91 points (34 kills)

Advertisement

#5 B4 Esports - 84 points (29 kills)

#6 FUTBOLIST - 82 points (42 kills)

#7 KoninaPower - 81 points (42 kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 79 points (32 kills)

#9 Nova Esports - 69 points (36 kills)

#10 Wildcard Gaming - 67 points (28 kills)

#11 Yalla Esports - 66 points (27 kills)

#12 Team Queso - 65 points (26 kills)

#13 DreamEaters - 63 points (31 kills)

#14 Alpha Legends - 58 points (27 kills)

#15 Team UMBRA - 55 points (20 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 53 points (17 kills)

#17 Frag Machines - 48 points (16 kills)

#18 Swat69 - 46 points (12 kills)

#19 Headquarters - 43 points (12 kills)

#20 KHK Esports - 29 (10 kills)

The PMWL Super Weekend 1 will start on 17th July 2020 and will go on for three days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.