PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 3 Day 1 results & overall standings

The final week (Week 3) of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero League Play has begun, with 20 teams competing to secure their spots in the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3. The teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on the first day of Week 3 of the PMWL 2020 West. At the end of the day, Futbolist sit at the top of the leaderboard with 102 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Yalla Esports and Nova Esports with 52 and 50 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Day 1 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West poster

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play:

#1 Futbolist - 102 points (47 kills)

#2 Yalla Esports - 52 points (24 kills)

#3 Nova Esports - 50 points (21 kills)

#4 UDRKillers - 47 points (20 kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 46 points (22 kills)

#6 B4 Esports - 43 points (14 kills)

#7 Team Queso - 40 points (21 kills)

#8 Loops Esports - 38 points (17 kills)

#9 Frag Machines - 36 points (8 kills)

#10 DreamEaters - 35 points (15 kills)

#11 Team Unique - 31 points (12 kills)

#12 Pittsburgh Knights - 30 points (13 kills)

#13 Team Umbra - 30 points (6 kills)

#14 Tempo Storm - 29 points (10 kills)

#15 KoninaPower - 28 points (12 kills)

#16 Headquarters - 18 points (9 kills)

#17 SWAT69 - 17 points (1 kills)

#18 KHK Esports - 15 points (7 kills)

#19 Cloud9 - 12 points (3 kills)

#20 Alpha Legends - 10 points (2 kills)

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on scheduled days.

