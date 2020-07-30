PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 3 Day 2 results & overall standings

Week 3 Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero League Play is over, and the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3.

At the end of Day 2, Futbolist top the leaderboard with 137 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Nova Esports and Team Queso with 102 and 98 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Week 3 Day 2 is over

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play:

#1 Futbolist - 137 points (68 kills)

#2 Nova Esports - 102 points (40 kills)

#3 Team Queso - 98 points (48 kills)

#4 UDRKillers - 95 points (38 kills)

#5 Loops Esports - 94 points (40 kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights - 87 points (39 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 87 points (33 kills)

#8 Team Umbra - 85 points (26 kills)

#9 Yalla Esports - 79 points (30 kills)

#10 Headquarters - 75 points (29 kills)

#11 Wildcard Gaming - 73 points (38 kills)

#12 KoninaPower - 72 points (24 kills)

#13 DreamEaters - 60 points (22 kills)

#14 Tempo Storm - 59 points (27 kills)

#15 Frag Machines - 58 points (15 kills)

#16 Team Unique - 47 points (17 kills)

#17 Alpha Legends - 32 points (14 kills)

#18 Cloud9 - 28 points (6 kills)

#19 KHK Esports - 26 points (10 kills)

#20 SWAT69 - 25 (5 kills)

The PMWL Super Weekend 3 will start on 31st July 2020 and will go on for three days. Meanwhile, the PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

