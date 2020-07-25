PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 2 Day 3 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend 2 has begun, with the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 2 competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage.

The first day of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 2 (third day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 2 Day 3, Loops Esports comfortably sit on top of the leaderboard with 284 points and two straight chicken dinners. They are followed by Cloud9 and Pittsburgh Knights with 268 and 229 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend overall standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 Loops Esports - 284 points (135 kills)

#2 Cloud9 - 268 points (97 kills)

#3 Pittsburgh Knights - 229 points (89 kills)

#4 Futbolist - 217 points (100 kills)

#5 DreamEaters - 217 points (89 kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 202 points (82 kills)

#7 Tempo Strorm - 197 points (73 kills)

#8 B4 Esports - 191 points (79 kills)

#9 Alpha Legends - 168 points (65 kills)

#10 Team Queso - 142 points (60 kills)

#11 Team Unique - 141 points (59 kills)

#12 Team Umbra - 134 points (36 kills)

#13 KoninaPower - 132 points (50 kills)

#14 Nova Esports - 100 points (38 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 95 points (41 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 93 points (26 kills)

#17 SWAT69 - 13 points (4 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

