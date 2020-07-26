PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 2 Day 4 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero Super Weekend 2 has commenced, where the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 2 are competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top sixteen teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 2 (fourth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 2 Day 4, Loops Esports sits comfortably at the top of the leaderboard with 353 points. They are followed by Cloud9 and Futbolist with 339 and 293 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend overall standings

The top 16 teams will make the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage

Here are the overall standings after Week 2 Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 Loops Esports - 253 points (167 kills)

#2 Cloud9 - 239 points (121 kills)

#3 Futbolist - 293 points (131 kills)

#4 Pittsburgh Knights - 277 points (102 kills)

#5 Tempo Storm - 248 points (98 kills)

#6 DreamEaters - 246 points (101 kills)

#7 Wildcard Gaming - 243 points (102 kills)

#8 B4 Esports - 231 points (92 kills)

#9 Alpha Legends - 205 points (75 kills)

#10 Team Unique - 190 points (83 kills)

#11 KoninaPower - 169 points (66 kills)

#12 Team Queso - 168 points (69 kills)

#13 Team Umbra - 165 points (50 kills)

#14 Nova Esports - 159 points (61 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 120 points (52 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 93 points (26 kills)

#17 SWAT69 - 34 points (4 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

