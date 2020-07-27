PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 2 Day 5 results & overall standings

The second Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West has concluded. The top 16 teams from the second League Play Weekdays have been battling it out against one another in the Super Weekends for a place in the finals.

The third day of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 2 (fifth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 2 Day 5, Cloud9 comfortably sit at the top of the leaderboard with 416 points and five straight chicken dinners. They are followed by Loops Esports and Futbolist with 397 and 345 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend overall standings

The top 16 teams will make the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage

Here are the overall standings after Week 2 Day 5 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 397 points (190 kills)

#3 Futbolist - 345 points (155 kills)

#4 Pittsburgh Knights - 300 points (116 kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 296 points (126 kills)

#6 Tempo Storm - 282 points (117 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 275 points (106 kills)

#8 DreamEaters - 271 points (109 kills)

#9 Team Unique - 250 points (107 kills)

#10 Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

#11 Team Queso - 222 points (87 kills)

#12 Nova Esports - 219 points (78 kills)

#13 KoninaPower - 214 points (83 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 183 points (54 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 164 points (68 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 93 points (26 kills)

#17 SWAT69 - 59 points (23 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

