PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 results & overall standings

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend has started, with the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 3 now competing for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage.

The first day of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3 (third day of the week) saw five games played. After Week 3 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 West, Loops Esports sit at the top of the leaderboard with 442 points and five chicken dinners. They are followed by Cloud9 and Tempo Storm with 416 and 388 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL West 2020 Super Weekend Week 3 is ongoing

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 Loops Esports - 442 points (199 kills)

#2 Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 388 points (165 kills)

#4 Futbolist - 360 points (163 kills)

#5 Pittsburgh Knights - 333 points (126 kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 325 points (137 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 324 points (131 kills)

#8 DreamEaters - 323 points (126 kills)

#9 Team Unique - 303 points (123 kills)

#10 KoninaPower - 268 points (96 kills)

#11 Team Queso - 253 points (99 kills)

#12 Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

#13 Nova Esports - 231 points (85 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 222 points (76 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 219 points (94 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 137 points (40 kills)

#17 SWAT69 - 59 points (23 kills)

#18 Frag Machines - 27 points (11 kills)

#19 Headquarters - 17 points (8 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

